Father, son killed by wrong-way driver in Osceola County

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
13
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Warning
from WED 1:35 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Manatee County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:16 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 1:30 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Father, son killed by wrong-way driver in Osceola County

By Valerie Boey
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Father, son killed by wrong-way driver in Osceola County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a wrong-way driver killed a 14-year-old boy and his father who worked at Universal Orlando.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say a wrong-way driver killed a 14-year-old boy and his father who worked at Universal Orlando.

Michael Skipper, also known as Skip, and his 14-year-old son, Mikey, were on their way home after celebrating the Fourth of July with their family. The family caravanned home in separate cars. 

Family friend Angie Redman says, "Skip and little Mikey were in the last vehicle and they were all following each other back home."

They waited 10 minutes and when Skip and Mikey did not answer any phone calls, they back-tracked and discovered the wreck.

Wendy Durinick says, "They [the wrong-way driver] crossed over the lane and hit head-on into my son-in-law and my grandson."

img_6128

Authorities say it happened on Canoe Creek Road, near Sullivan Drive on Sunday night. Both drivers died on the scene and Mikey died at the hospital.

Claudia Skipper says her son, Skip, leaves behind his wife, Jenn, and 7-year-old daughter. 

"He was a fantastic dad and husband. He worked at Universal for 15 years."

Family friend Samantha Marcos says, "He was so full of life. Every adventure he was up for." 

Skip loved the movie "Jaws" and was a skipper on the former ride. He recently managed the E.T. ride at Universal. Coworkers say the E.T. ride was closed for the day in memory of Skip.

A GoFundMe was set up to help with funeral and family expenses.