Father arrested for DUI after November crash that killed 2, including young son

Moises Melo De Leon, 27, is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI serious injury, child neglect and aggravated child neglect after a November crash that killed his five-year-old son, critically injured his eight-year-old son and killed a 70-year-old man.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 on SR-544, near Avenue Y NE in Winter Haven.

Troopers say De Leon was traveling southbound on SR-544, north of Avenue Y NE with his two sons in the car when he crossed the centerline of the two-lane roadway and collided nearly head-on with an SUV driven by a 70-year-old man from Winter Haven.

The 70-year-old man died at the scene. The eight-year-old and five-year-old boys were taken to a hospital where the five-year-old died from his injuries. Originally, the Florida Highway Patrol said the eight-year-old had died in the crash but has since updated the information to say the five-year-old died and the eight-year-old was hospitalized with critical injuries. De Leon was also hospitalized after the crash.

Troopers say De Leon was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail.

