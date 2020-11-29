FHP: Suspected drunk driver kills 1, injures 2 children in Winter Haven crash

A 70-year-old man from Winter Haven died early Sunday morning following a vehicle crash in Winter Haven that also injured two children, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 27-year-old man was traveling southbound on SR-544, north of Avenue Y NE around 1:30 a.m., while the 70-year-old man was driving northbound on SR-544.

The 27-year-old man crossed the centerline of the two-lane roadway and collided nearly head-on with the 70-year-old man, according to FHP. After impact, the two vehicles came to a final rest on the highway.

The 70-year-old man died at the scene. The 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash. His eight-year-old passenger also suffered serious injuries, while his five-year-old passenger suffered critical injuries in the crash.

Troopers say they suspect that the 27-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol.

