FBI: Florida man plotted attack on pro-Trump protesters in Tallahassee

A Florida man is charged with trying to organize an armed response to pro-Trump protesters expected at the state Capitol on Sunday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the FBI arrested Daniel Baker of Tallahassee on Friday. Authorities say Baker was using social media to recruit people in a plot to create an armed circle around protesters and trap them in the Capitol.

Court documents describe a series of threats of violence and a prediction of civil war Baker made on social media.

"Baker, a former U.S. Army Airborne infrantryman who was kicked out of the service, has a history of expressing his belief in violent tactics," federal prosecutors wrote while announcing the arrest. "In recent days, his social media posts had escalated significantly. He specifically expressed an intent to violently disrupt protests occurring between now and Inauguration Day next Wednesday, January 20, and was actively recruiting others to join him."

Baker is described as anti-Trump, anti-government, anti-white supremacist and anti-police.

"So much has happened. Death to amerikka of course, [f—k] the president, current and elect," he allegedly wrote Tuesday on Facebook after the social media platform lifted a temporary ban on his account.

His social media posts also show him with weapons, and he was "actively attempting" to buy more over the last few days, prosecutors added.

"Daniel Baker’s actions show that he is a dangerous extremist, and the law-abiding public is safer now that he has been arrested," offered Lawrence Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. "We are, and will remain, on high alert and will take all appropriate actions against credible threats to the people of our district."

After the U.S. Capitol riot, capital cities around the country are on alert for protests and violence connected to next week’s inauguration.

Prosecutors again asked the public to continue to be on the lookout for anything suspicious. To report information or suspicious activity, they ask you to contact local law enforcement or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.