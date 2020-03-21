FDA approves new COVID-19 test to provide faster results on-site

article

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced they approved a test that could provide COVID-19 results within hours, according to a press release on its website.

Patients under going this new test can get their results in settings such as hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms, instead of waiting for samples to be sent out to a laboratory.

“With new tools like point-of-care diagnostics, we are moving into a new phase of testing, where tests will be much more easily accessible to Americans who need them,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “With the development of point of care diagnostics, Americans who need tests will be able to get results faster than ever before. More and more options for reliable, convenient testing are becoming available at an incredibly rapid pace, thanks to the hard work of our FDA team and the ingenuity of American industry.”

“Our dedicated team at the FDA has been working nonstop to expedite the review and authorization of novel diagnostics during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D. “Today marks an important step in expanding the availability of testing and, importantly, rapid results.”

The company plans to roll out the test on March 30.

This story was reported from Tampa, Fl.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

