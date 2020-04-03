FDLE arrests Citrus County sheriff’s deputy for child sexual battery

FDLE agents arrested Charles Robert Wigglesworth Friday on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and two counts of sexual battery of a child.

Wigglesworth was a deputy with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, but was terminated immediately upon his arrest.

FDLE launched its investigation on Monday, March 30, at the request of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Wigglesworth was booked into the Citrus County Jail and ordered held without bond until after his first appearance.

The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Fifth Judicial Circuit.

