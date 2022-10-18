Tampa driver tries to hit woman with SUV, crashes through business instead, police say

article

Police said a man tried to hit a woman with his SUV and when she ran out of the vehicle's path, he ended up driving into a South Tampa business.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Tampa officers arrived at the business, located at 3201 South Dale Mabry Highway. When they arrived, the blue GMC was partially inside the business, which is the Thera Face and Body spa.

They said the driver, 31-year-old Pavel Alex Terentev, and the woman, who was not publicly identified, were still at the scene. They said both know each other.

According to police, the woman told them the two were "physically fighting," including in St. Petersburg before they drove to Tampa.

READ: Why is marijuana illegal? How the 1933 Ybor City ax murders bolstered case to criminalize cannabis

She also told them that Terentev punched her in the face before she exited the GMC to unlock the business.

"Due to their dispute, the victim said Terentev intentionally positioned his vehicle to strike her," according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. "She ran out of the way, causing Terentev's vehicle to instead drive through the front window and into the business."

The business was not open at the time and no one was inside at the time of the crash. Police said Terentev and the woman had injuries due to their physical altercations.

Terentev was arrested on several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal mischief for the building's damage, and battery for striking the woman.