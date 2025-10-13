FDOT eyes major upgrades to Courtney Campbell Causeway as environmental concerns grow

The Brief FDOT is studying options to widen or rebuild the 50-year-old Courtney Campbell Causeway. Environmental groups say the project is a chance to fix long-standing water quality issues in "Old Tampa Bay." Groups want tidal flow improvements included in redesign plans as seagrass loss and pollution are raising concerns.



The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is in the early stages of a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study for the 9.5-mile Courtney Campbell Causeway, which connects Tampa and Clearwater.

The study is exploring ways to increase capacity and improve resilience for the aging structure, which was originally built in 1974. Options on the table include widening the existing bridge or starting from scratch with a full replacement.

FDOT expects the study to be completed by late 2027.

What they're saying:

Environmental advocates say any upgrades should go beyond traffic flow.

Maya Burke, the assistant director of the Tampa Bay Estuary Program, says the waters between Safety Harbor and Oldsmar are the "oldest" in Tampa Bay — meaning water can stagnate for months, trapping stormwater runoff and pollutants.

That pollution fuels algal blooms, which attack seagrass, a critical resource for fish, flood protection, and water clarity.

"I don’t use this word lightly," Burke said. "But, they’ve been startling, alarming kinds of losses."

Why you should care:

Seagrass in Tampa Bay reached record levels in 2016, but coverage has since plummeted below worst-case 1980s projections, according to the Estuary Program. Environmental groups, including the Estuary Program and Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, see the FDOT project as a chance to "feed two birds with one seed," modernize the causeway and design structures that improve tidal flow, potentially restoring water quality and seagrass health.

What's next:

FDOT is seeking public input as part of its multi-year study and no final design has been chosen yet. Environmental groups say they plan to stay engaged to ensure ecological improvements remain a priority.