FDOT installing 'dynamic envelopes' at railroad crossings in Pinellas

The Florida Department of Transportation has installed markings to keep motorists and pedestrians out of danger zones near railroad crossings.

They're called "dynamic envelopes.” The markings indicate how much space is needed in order for trains to safely pass.

They’ve been installed in eight different locations around Pinellas County:

Alt. US 19 (Myrtle Avenue) in Clearwater

Alt. US 19 (Seminole Boulevard) in Seminole

SR 590 (Phillipe Parkway) in Safety Harbor

SR 60 (Court Street) in Clearwater

SR 60 (Chestnut Street) in Clearwater

SR 688 (Ulmerton Road) in Largo

SR 693 (66th Street North) in Largo

SR 694 (Park Boulevard) in Pinellas Park

FDOT plans to install eight more dynamic envelopes in Pasco and Hernando Counties.

SR 597 / Dale Mabry Hwy at US 41 (Land O Lakes)

US 41 north of SR 52

SR 575 / Trilby Rd (Lacoochee)

US 41 / Broad St (Brooksville)

SR 50 / Cortez Blvd (Brooksville)

SR 50 / Cortez Blvd (Ridge Manor)

SR 50A / Jefferson St. (Brooksville)

US 98 north of Brooksville



So far in 2020, Florida has seen 35 deaths in railroad-related accidents -- that’s about half the total for year 2019.

The state ranks 11th for states with train accidents that cause death, and 27th for accidents that cause injuries, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Advertisement

FDOT is hoping to have dynamic envelopes installed at every railroad crossing on state-owned roads by March 2022.

