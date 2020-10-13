Expand / Collapse search

FDOT installing 'dynamic envelopes' at railroad crossings in Pinellas

Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation has installed markings to keep motorists and pedestrians out of danger zones near railroad crossings.  

They're called "dynamic envelopes.” The markings indicate how much space is needed in order for trains to safely pass. 

They’ve been installed in eight different locations around Pinellas County: 
            Alt. US 19 (Myrtle Avenue) in Clearwater 
            Alt. US 19 (Seminole Boulevard) in Seminole 
            SR 590 (Phillipe Parkway) in Safety Harbor 
            SR 60 (Court Street) in Clearwater 
            SR 60 (Chestnut Street) in Clearwater 
            SR 688 (Ulmerton Road) in Largo 
            SR 693 (66th Street North) in Largo 
            SR 694 (Park Boulevard) in Pinellas Park 

FDOT plans to install eight more dynamic envelopes in Pasco and Hernando Counties.  
            SR 597 / Dale Mabry Hwy at US 41 (Land O Lakes) 
            US 41 north of SR 52 
            SR 575 / Trilby Rd (Lacoochee) 
            US 41 / Broad St (Brooksville) 
            SR 50 / Cortez Blvd (Brooksville) 
            SR 50 / Cortez Blvd (Ridge Manor) 
            SR 50A / Jefferson St. (Brooksville) 
            US 98 north of Brooksville 
 
So far in 2020, Florida has seen 35 deaths in railroad-related accidents -- that’s about half the total for year 2019. 

The state ranks 11th for states with train accidents that cause death, and 27th for accidents that cause injuries, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.  

FDOT is hoping to have dynamic envelopes installed at every railroad crossing on state-owned roads by March 2022.  
 