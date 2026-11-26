Feeding Tampa Bay prepares to serve 2,000 Thanksgiving meals Thursday
Tampa - Feeding Tampa Bay is preparing to serve about 2,000 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, with roasted turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie on the menu at three locations in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
The nonprofit says it distributes more than 2 million meals a week across West Central Florida. For Thanksgiving, it invites people to sit down for a holiday meal together. The organization says it has also provided food for families to prepare Thanksgiving meals at home.
Where to get a holiday meal:
What's on the menu:
Feeding Tampa Bay says it’s serving oven-roasted turkey with gravy, herbed stuffing with caramelized onions, baked sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows, broccoli and cauliflower gratin, house-made cranberry-orange sauce, rolls with butter and pumpkin pie.
The Source:
Feeding Tampa Bay provided the meal estimate, menu and event details.