The Brief Feeding Tampa Bay expects to serve about 2,000 Thanksgiving meals Thursday. The nonprofit’s Causeway Boulevard location will serve from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Guests can reserve a seat online or by phone, although the group says walk-ins are also welcome. Two Trinity Cafe locations in Tampa and St. Petersburg will serve from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and do not require reservations.



Feeding Tampa Bay is preparing to serve about 2,000 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, with roasted turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie on the menu at three locations in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The nonprofit says it distributes more than 2 million meals a week across West Central Florida. For Thanksgiving, it invites people to sit down for a holiday meal together. The organization says it has also provided food for families to prepare Thanksgiving meals at home.

Where to get a holiday meal:

What's on the menu:

Feeding Tampa Bay says it’s serving oven-roasted turkey with gravy, herbed stuffing with caramelized onions, baked sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows, broccoli and cauliflower gratin, house-made cranberry-orange sauce, rolls with butter and pumpkin pie.

The Source:

Feeding Tampa Bay provided the meal estimate, menu and event details.