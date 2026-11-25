The Brief Hundreds of customers lined up outside Yoder's in Pinecraft in Sarasota to pick up Thanksgiving pies on the restaurant's busiest day of the year. The fourth-generation family business baked more than 6,000 homemade pies for the holiday and is continuing pre-order pickups until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Longtime patrons and first-time buyers waited in wet weather to pick up flavors like pumpkin, pecan, cherry, apple, banana cream and chocolate cream.



Hundreds of people braved wet weather and waited in a hours-long line outside Yoder’s in Sarasota's Pinecraft neighborhood Wednesday to pick up more than 6,000 homemade pies baked for Thanksgiving.

Sarasota Thanksgiving pie rush

What we know:

Employees directed traffic outside Yoder's as a line formed and remained for several hours on the day before Thanksgiving, the restaurant's busiest day for pie pickups. Pre-order pickups continue until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the restaurant will reopen the day after Thanksgiving for anyone who missed grabbing a pie or a slice.

The fourth-generation family business has seen a line form outside its restaurant the day before Thanksgiving since they started 51 years. All of the pies are homemade, and Yoder's baked more than 6,000 of them for the holiday.

Yoder's Pinecraft customer traditions

What they're saying:

Customers waiting in line shared why the annual trip has become a staple for families in Sarasota County and beyond:

Tilly Weinstein (first-time buyer, ordered pumpkin and pecan pies): "My neighbor said you have to go to Yoders. It’s the best pie."

Mark Siegel (picking up a chocolate cream pie for his mom): "I’m the one who picks them up. It’s been a good number of years. It’s very consistent. I’ve had other pies and there’s not one that I didn’t like. We are happy, that’s why we are in line. It’s worth it."

Bryna Tevlowitz (picking up one pie): "Probably 10 years, and the pies are the best you can go other places, it will never be as a good. This is part of the tradition standing in line, talking to people and finding out their stories and backgrounds."

Lara Dagostino (picking up 15 pies): "I’m getting I think I ordered 15 pies. I have cherry, apple, pumpkin, pecan, banana cream, chocolate cream. I think. That’s the best."

Leonard Goding (picking up three pies): "It just makes a sweet ending to a good dinner."