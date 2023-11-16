Feeling lonely around the holidays? Here’s how to battle the blues

The World Health Organization is targeting loneliness this week, launching a new Commission on Social Connection, just before the holidays.

WHO calls loneliness a global health crisis and will now focus on addressing the "global epidemic" by reviewing the latest science and looking at strategies to help people deepen their social connections.

Surveys show 50 percent of Americans feel lonely nationwide, and in the Bay Area, 1 out of 4 people said they experienced loneliness this year, according to Tampa Bay Thrives data.

Experts say loneliness is not just bad for your mental health, but can have significant effects physically as well.

"Think about your social situation as an important investment or need, the same way you think about food or shelter. Humans are inherently social," Dr. Brad Schmidt of Florida State Psychology said.

Loneliness has been connected to serious health issues, like an increase in your chances of heart disease, stroke, developing dementia, and early death.

"When you do feel isolated or lonely, sometimes it’s harder to take care of yourself and do the things that you need to in order to feel good during your day. If you’re feeling down or isolated, you might not exercise, make poor food choices, not taking tour medication like you should be," said Tampa Bay Thrives CEO Carrie Zeisse.

Before the holiday season, which can be even more isolating for people away from friends and family, Zeisse says there are ways to help yourself.

"Push yourself a little bit, have a conversation with someone you don’t know, reach out to people you haven’t talked to in a while…schedule an eight-minute call with a friend you haven’t talked to…this is an excellent time to get out and volunteer too," she said.