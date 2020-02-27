Felon arrested for running Polk chop shop, 7 years after committing same crime in same place 

article

Gary Williams struck a plea deal, went to prison, and came home early. And according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, he picked up, right where he left off.

Judd said one of two men busted for running a chop shop was caught doing the same thing, at the same place, seven years ago. Gary Williams, 36, was arrested this week after investigators discovered several stolen vehicles on his grandmother's Mulberry property.

"This is a beautiful rural part of Florida in this community," said Judd. “It's easy to hide stuff."

Investigators said that's exactly what Williams and his accomplice, Joshua Bellamy, did on the 10 acres. Investigators say the chop shop began with Williams stealing cars throughout Central Florida.

"And he brings them here and he chopped them up, after he chops them up he buries them," Judd explained. "The last time they dug down 35 feet deep."

Advertisement

The last time, was in 2013. Judd says Williams was charged with enough felonies to be put behind bars for 556 years. But a plea deal allowed him to serve five. He wound up serving only four.

“So voilà, it’s February 2020 and look at what we have again, a lot of chopped vehicles from all over Central Florida,” said Judd.

Detectives began investigating this latest case after getting a tip from someone whose car was stolen. "Some person who had their vehicle stolen went online looking around and went hmmm I think that's my stuff, and then called our detectives and it went from there," he said.

Investigators spent the last three days combing the property and found about a dozen cars. They're working to recover parts and investigate illegal dumping.

Deputies said many of the vehicles are Ford trucks, stolen from Polk, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties.

At this time, Williams is facing 17 felonies. Bellamy is charged with 14.