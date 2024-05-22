Felony burglary suspect accused of trying to ram deputies with his vehicle

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, with help from Florida Highway Patrol, took a felony burglary suspect into custody after he tried to ram deputies with his vehicle, according to HCSO.

On Tuesday night around 9:40 p.m., law enforcement were trying to arrest Dylan Airhart, 25, for occupied burglary and felony theft charges.

Airhart took off from the scene near Nundy Avenue and 41 Highway South, at which point stop sticks were deployed, according to deputies.

Officials say Airhart intentionally drove off the road in an attempt to run over deputies.

FHP was called to help, and troopers performed a PIT maneuver that flipped Airhart's vehicle on its side.

Airhart and an additional suspect were taken into custody.

Airhart is facing a host of charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, burglary of an occupied dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A person in the car with Airhart, Victoria Ramey, 20, is facing possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of five or more personal identification of another.