FEMA extends deadline for assistance to Tampa Bay area residents after Hurricane Idalia

Two months after Hurricane Idalia battered the Tampa Bay area, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is extending the deadline to apply for assistance.

Residents now have until November 29, about a month longer than the original deadline of October 31, because of the demand for help.

FEMA has received more than 70,000 registrations from Floridians so far, with over $70 million in funding already approved for those in need. The federal help can include rental assistance, home repairs, temporary housing and other assistance needs.

"We probably have some survivors that left the state or are with family members that haven't been able to come back and to look at the damages," FEMA Public Information Officer Alberto Pillot said about extending the deadline.

FOX 13 spoke with a woman who lost her home after Hurricane Idalia, and advises to temper expectations for FEMA assistance.

"I reached out to FEMA about day three after the hurricane. I came home and said ‘I need help,'" Kim Eckelbarger said. "I looked up FEMA, and they responded to me the next day, which was wonderful… in the end, the assistance that we got is truly very minimal."

Eckelbarger received $700 for damages, and $900 for two months rent, which she said was not near enough.

"In today’s world, you cannot find a place to stay for $900 for two months," she said.

Although federal assistance can’t bring back personal belongings, or cover enough rent to get through the hardships, FEMA said it can still help.

"The recovery from a disaster is not easy. It’s this big, [whole-of-government] and community effort, including neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers and faith-based organizations, and the private sector," Pillot said. "We're a family of people, family of organizations working together in the recovery."

Eckelbarger offers two pieces of advice: "You are going to need patience if you’re looking for government assistance" and "You have to humble yourself to realize that you might need help."