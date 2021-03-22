FEMA vaccine sites will continue first doses for two more weeks

article

The four FEMA sites in Florida will continue to offer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next few days, despite previous plans to accommodate only second doses.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Monday that the sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami will be able to administer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day from March 24 – April 7, along with the second doses.

According to the state, each site will transition to only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from April 7 – 14.

The first doses will only be offered at the hub sites. Satellite sites will only administer second dose shots between March 24 – April 14.

For the last two weeks of operations, April 14 – 28, the state is planning to offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It’s not yet clear if the FEMA sites, which were designed to run for eight weeks, will remain open after that. The state says it is working closely with the federal government to evaluate options.

Tampa's FEMA site is at the old greyhound track on Waters Avenue. Appointments are encouraged but not required; patients should use the myvaccine.fl.gov site to register.

FEMA sites in Florida are following the state’s eligibility list for vaccinations -- which includes everyone over 50 and front-line medical workers -- as well as the federal guidelines laid out by President Joe Biden, prioritizing K-12 educators, school staff, and daycare providers of all ages.