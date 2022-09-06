Fencing along Sunshine Skyway Bridge brings drop in number of suicides reported, first responders say

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Tampa Bay first responders said they've seen a dramatic drop in the number of suicides since the fencing went up on Tampa Bay's Sunshine Skyway bridge.

"What we've kind of taken away is that [they say] ‘okay, this is a sign. Maybe I do need to reach out and ask for help,’" said Clara Reynolds, the president and CEO at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Historically, 12 to 15 people die by suicide off the bridge every year. Once the fencing went up a year and three months ago, it took those deaths down to two from people jumping off the bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

"We're very pleased with the number so far. We want the number to be a zero, of course, but we're really seeing this as an effective suicide deterrent," said Kris Carson, a spokesperson with FDOT Tampa. "We work with FHP, and the fencing has made a big difference."

From June 2021 to June 2022, FHP said 11 people tried to jump, but the fencing stopped them, and 85 people threatened to jump off the bridge. FHP said that’s a dramatic drop.

"The quicker that we can see someone out there that maybe is trying to do something that's unsafe, the quicker we can get a trooper dispatched out there with our partners next door, the FHP, and hopefully get that person the help they need," said Carson.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay got a handful of calls from phones still up on the bridge.

"So it provides a what, a great deterrent and a prevention of that moment in time," said Reynolds. "But they're still suicidal. And so they still need to be connected to resources."

Call center workers are connecting them to resources and answering many more calls through the new 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Just last week, Reynolds said the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay took 100 calls related to suicide in one day. During that entire week, 512 calls were taken in total. Before the 988 number was activated, Reynolds said the number of calls on average were between 80 and 100.

First responders and counselors hope people keep reaching out for help.

"I would say, if nothing else this week, please take time to have conversations with your family member, your friends, your loved ones, and if you have any concerns at all, don't wait," Reynolds said.

The Crisis Center said there’s still a lot of stigma around talking about suicide, but counselors said it’s important to talk about it. If you are in crisis or know someone who is, you can call National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or 800-273-8255.

