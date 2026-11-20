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The Brief Deputies arrested 59-year-old Tracy Groce for first-degree murder after a fatal fentanyl overdose investigation in Tampa. Toxicology results confirmed 39-year-old Robert Rapoza died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, alprazolam and oxycodone. Detectives say Groce acted as a middleman in Hudson to supply the deadly drugs to the victim's roommates.



A 59-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after investigators say he acted as a middleman to supply the fatal fentanyl that killed a Tampa man.

Tampa fentanyl overdose investigation

What we know:

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on the 1200 block of East 138th Avenue in Tampa on April 8 for a death investigation. Deputies found 39-year-old Robert Rapoza unresponsive in his bedroom with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia nearby, according to the sheriff's office.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and confirmed Rapoza died.

Hudson drug transaction details

The backstory:

During the months-long investigation, detectives said they uncovered evidence that Rapoza's two roommates traveled to the Hudson area earlier that morning to get fentanyl. The roommates drove to a home on Windsor Street in Hudson, where they picked up 59-year-old Tracy Groce, according to HCSO.

Detectives said they learned Groce acted as a middleman, helping the roommates buy fentanyl from another nearby home. The roommates gave Groce cash, and he got the drugs before they dropped him back off at his home, according to the sheriff's office.

Medical examiner toxicology findings

By the numbers:

On Aug. 28, toxicology results from the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Rapoza died from intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, alprazolam and oxycodone, according to HCSO.

The medical examiner said they found Rapoza's blood contained 0.16 mg/L of fentanyl. Officials noted that amount is roughly five times the level considered lethal.

First-degree murder arrest

Timeline:

Prosecutors with the State Attorney's Office approved a first-degree murder charge against Groce on Nov. 10. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for him last Monday, Nov. 16.

Authorities arrested Groce in Pasco County on a charge of murder in the first degree which resulted from the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office homicide warning

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister issued a stern warning to anyone selling illegal narcotics following the arrest.

"Drug dealers are on notice," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Sell deadly poison and if someone dies, we will arrest you for murder."

Unanswered case questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the two roommates will face criminal charges for their roles in buying the drugs. Authorities have not identified the person who sold the fentanyl from the second Hudson home.