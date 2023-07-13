Deadly drug cocktail causing Florida users to overdose despite overall decline in drug-related fatalities

Concerns over a deadly drug cocktail made up of xylazine and fentanyl have now reached the White House and in Florida, state officials say that mixture is accounting for a significant increase in overdose deaths.

According to a new report from Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission, deaths from fentanyl analogs, which are synthetic opioids like carfentanil went up by 38% last year. Overall, the state did see a 5% decrease in drug deaths of any kind, but concerns over xylazine are still very much top of mind as government officials work to get a handle on the crisis.

Last year was the first year the state started requiring medical examiners to report when people died with xylazine in their systems. From January to June 2022, Florida recorded 218 deaths. That's down from the 236 deaths voluntarily reported during the same time period the previous year.

Xylazine is typically used as a horse tranquilizer. It's a strong repetitive that is FDA-approved only for veterinary use, but more and more it's finding its way into street drugs – predominantly fentanyl.

"I have no idea and I don't think anyone really has a definitive idea about how xylazine made it into the fentanyl drug supply," Toxicologist and University of Florida professor Dr. Bruce Goldberger said.

According to research from the National Institutes of Health, when mixed with fentanyl, xylazine can help prolong the euphoric effects of opioids, but it can have dangerous, life-altering consequences. When it's injected it cuts off circulation, causing the user's skin to peel or sometimes rot to the bone. In some cases, it can lead to amputations.

As Dr. Goldberger explains, drug users are taking a major gamble every time they make a purchase.

"Oftentimes people are interested in heroin, but there's essentially no heroin here in Florida. It's all been substituted or replaced by fentanyl, and then the fentanyl is substituted as well with other stimulant drugs," Dr. Goldberger said.

New data from Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission shows deaths caused by fentanyl analogs went up by 38% from January to June 2022 compared to the previous year. However, during those same time periods across the board fentanyl deaths dropped by 9% and drug deaths in general dropped by 5%.

"This is the first time in many years, it seems like at least a decade that we've seen a decrease in drug overdose deaths, so it is encouraging, and I just hope we can maintain that decreasing number of drug overdose deaths," Dr. Goldberger said.