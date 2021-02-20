FHP: 1 dead, 1 injured in Manatee County head-on collision

A 79-year-old woman from Jackson, Mississippi was killed Friday evening in a head-on collision on State Road 70, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was traveling east on State Road 70, east of the Mobley Pond Lane intersection around 7:11 p.m. as a 38-year-old man from Parrish, Florida was traveling west.

The woman’s car crossed the centerline and entered the westbound travel lanes and crashed into the front of a pickup truck being driven by the 38-year-old man, according to the FHP.

The woman was killed in the crash. The pickup truck driver was seriously injured.

The crash is under investigation.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app