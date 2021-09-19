FHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-275

A 49-year-old woman from Fort Myers was killed and a 44-year-old man from South Carolina suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on I-275 near Gandy Blvd.

Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle southbound on I-275 in the inside lane approaching Gandy Boulevard as an SUV in front of him was slowing for other traffic. The driver of the motorcycle did not slow or stop and collided with the rear of the SUV, according to FHP.

Upon impact, the 44-year-old man and his passenger, the 49-year-old woman, were thrown from the bike and onto the roadway.

The 49-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the motorcycle is in serious condition. Nobody in the SUV was injured in the crash.

