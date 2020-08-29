FHP: 2 arrested after Hernando County K-9 assists in drug bust along I-75

article

Two North Carolina men were arrested Friday morning following a traffic stop in Hernando County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper conducted a traffic stop along I-75 on a 2020 Nissan Altima for following too closely and seatbelt violations.

The trooper said the driver and passenger appeared nervous, so K-9 Titan was deployed. K-9 Titan alerted to the vehicle where the trooper found 907 MDMA pills.

Both men were arrested and charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, illegal use of a vehicle to traffic drugs, possession of MDMA, and possession of drug paraphernalia.