FHP: 3-year-old girl killed after getting out of broken-down car and wandering into traffic

A Florida toddler was hit and killed by a car after troopers say she got out of a broken-down SUV and wandered into traffic.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m. on Butler Blvd. in Jacksonville.

According to Action News Jax, the 3-year-old girl was a passenger in a 2001 GMC Yukon SUV, which became disabled and stopped in the right emergency lane.

While the vehicle was stopped on the shoulder, troopers said the little girl got out of the SUV and wandered into the travel lane, where she was hit by a 2019 Audi.

The news outlet said the driver and passenger in the Audi immediately stopped and tried to render aid to the toddler.

The child was rushed to an area hospital, where she died.

No other information was immediately available.