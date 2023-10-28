FHP: Hudson man dies after truck flips on US-41
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A 59-year-old Hudson man died after losing control of his truck on US-41 on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say the man was driving a Toyota Tundra south on US-41 near Valroy Road at 12:30 p.m.
He lost control of the truck and left the roadway, according to FHP. Authorities say the Tundra entered a ditch and flipped several times before stopping.
The man died at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.