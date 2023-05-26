FHP: 8-year-old hit by truck in Dade City, flown to hospital with serious injuries

article

An 8-year-old was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck carrying a camper in Dade City, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Ford F-250 towing a camper hit a child on Friday morning.

Troopers say the 62-year-old Lakeland man driving the Ford was traveling north on US-301, approaching Long Avenue in the outside lane. That's when the 8-year-old girl ran across the highway and entered the path of the truck.

Officials report that despite the man's efforts to avoid the child by steering to the outside shoulder, the left side of the attached camper hit the young girl around 10:18 a.m.

FHP says she suffered from serious injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital. The driver and two passengers did not suffer from any injuries.