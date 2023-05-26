PCSO: Lakeland 14-year-old critically injured after being struck by vehicle

A teenager is recovering after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk on the north side of 10th Street in Lakeland and did not look for oncoming traffic before running into the street just west of Saratoga Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

Deputies say he ran into the path of a 1996 beige Toyota Camry being driven by 66-year-old David Arnold of Lakeland.

According to officials, Arnold tried to avoid the teenager by veering left but the 14-year-old hit the passenger side of the car and rolled onto the hood, striking the windshield.

Deputies say that Arnold immediately stopped.

PSCO says the teen was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and then to All Children’s Hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

Arnold showed no signs of impairment, according to officials.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.