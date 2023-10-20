FHP: 80-year-old man crashes SUV into Pasco County home

article

An 80-year-old Tarpon Springs man crashed into a home in Holiday on Thursday afternoon, according to troopers.

Officials say the man was driving his Ford Explorer east on Flora Avenue, west of Grand Boulevard, around 4:32 p.m.

The 80-year-old did not stop for traffic and swerved to the shoulder of the road to avoid hitting the cars going across Grand Boulevard, according to FHP.

Authorities say the Ford hit a tree and then crashed into a home on 1214 Flora Avenue. No one was in the home at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

The driver was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.