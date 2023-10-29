FHP: Driver dies after 'medical episode', crashes truck in Manatee County

article

A 61-year-old Palmetto woman crashed her pickup truck after having a medical episode on Saturday night, according to troopers.

FHP says the woman was driving west on 301 Boulevard East, approaching the 1st Street intersection around 9:02 p.m. According to officials, the driver had a possible medical episode and veered right and drove onto the north grass shoulder of 301 Boulevard East.

The truck entered a ditch to the north of 301 Boulevard East and hit a culvert, according to authorities.

Troopers say the woman was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, which is where she died. Authorities say the woman's 11-year-old passenger was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, according to officials.