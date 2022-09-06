FHP: Driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-4, causes deadly crash

article

Florida troopers say a driver fell asleep at the wheel while on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning, causing a crash that killed a passenger in his car.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 6 a.m., when the driver of a Lexus sedan fell asleep as he was traveling east in the outside lane of I-4 near County Line Road.

Investigators said the driver lost control of the car and went into the center lane of the highway, where it collided into the back of a Dodge pickup truck. The Lexus then spun and crashed into a concrete embankment.

According to FHP, one female passenger inside the Lexus died. Investigators said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Her age was not released.

(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Orlando, and two other passengers, ages 18 and 23, suffered minor injuries in the crash. A 17-year-old who was also in the Lexus was not injured.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 48-year-old man from Ruskin, did not suffer any injuries.

No other information was immediately available.