FHP: Driver killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Lithia

A driver is dead after crashing nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer in east Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Lithia on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road.

According to FHP, a 30-year-old man from Wimauma was driving eastbound on SR-674, while a tractor-trailer was driving westbound.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan crossed the center line of the road for an unknown reason, directly into the path of the tractor-trailer, colliding with the truck nearly head-on.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed the destroyed vehicle partially underneath the front cab of the semi.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. He has not been identified, pending next-of-kin notification.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.