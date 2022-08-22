FHP: Driver rams trooper's car during chase in Tampa

article

Troopers arrested a group of suspects who led authorities on a chase through Hillsborough County on Monday afternoon, ending with the driver intentionally crashing into an FHP patrol car in Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident began around 1:30 p.m. when troopers noticed a 2020 Nissan Altima driving westbound on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County that they believed to be involved in a Lakeland felony theft case.

When the vehicle exited I-4 to go northbound on I-75, troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

Investigators said the vehicle fled northbound until exiting westbound onto Fowler Avenue.

The pursuit ended with the Durango intentionally crashing into a marked FHP patrol car that was unoccupied, troopers said. (Courtesy: FHP)

At the intersection of Fowler and 56th Street, the Nissan collided with another sedan, troopers said.

After that crash, the occupants of the Nissan got out of the car and immediately got into a 2004 Dodge Durango SUV, then began fleeing once again westbound on Fowler Avenue.

FHP said the driver of the Durango turned northbound at 50th Street, where troopers again attempted to stop the vehicle.

Aerial image from SkyFOX shows the suspect, identified by FHP as 32-year-old Grecham Toliver, in handcuffs after the crash.

That's where investigators said the driver of the SUV intentionally rammed a marked FHP patrol car that was unoccupied.

Troopers detained all of the occupants of the Durango moments later, noting that they all suffered minor injuries. No troopers were injured.

Charges against the driver of the Durango, identified as 32-year-old Grecham Toliver of Tampa, are pending, FHP said.