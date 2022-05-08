FHP: Florida deputy hits, kills teenager

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a Collier County teen hit and killed a 19-year-old male early Sunday morning.

Troopers say the deputy was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard with her emergency equipment activated shortly after midnight. At the same time, the teen was in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store located at 1998 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Naples.

According to FHP, as the deputy approached northbound, the teen stepped into the path of the vehicle and the two collided.

Troopers say both the vehicle and the pedestrian came to a controlled stop in the right northbound lane of Santa Barbara Blvd.

The teen died at the scene.

