FHP: Impairment may be a factor in Citrus County crash that killed 1, injured 2

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 63-year-old man may have been impaired when he collided with another car killing a 31-year-old man, seriously injuring a 29-year-old woman and injuring a 3-year-old boy.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Suncoast Blvd. and Suffolk Terrace in Citrus County, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the 63-year-old man was traveling southbound on South Suncoast Blvd. in the left turn lane approaching Suffolk Terrace. The vehicle with the man, woman and child was traveling northbound on South Suncoast Blvd. in the outside lane approaching the intersection of Suffolk Terrace.

At the intersection, the 63-year-old man, who troopers say may have been impaired, turned left in front of the other vehicle and collided. The vehicle with the three occupants overturned several times, ejecting the two adults. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to the FHP.

The 31-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman sustained serious injuries and the 3-year-old boy, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

FHP said charges are pending.