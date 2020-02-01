FHP: Man dead after suffering medical emergency and crashing car

Justin David Santoro, 37, died Saturday after crashing his vehicle in Dunedin.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Santoro was driving at idle speed within the Publix parking lot at US-19 and Curlew Road when he suffered a medical emergency.

Troopers said Santoro continued through the parking lot, over a raised curb and onto a sidewalk before striking a handicap parking sign and a palm tree.

Santoro was taken to an area hospital where he died.