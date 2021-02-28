FHP: Motorcyclist killed after slamming into truck tractor

A 38-year-old man from Winter Haven was killed early Sunday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a truck tractor, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. on SR-676 near South 86th Street.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was traveling at a very high rate of speed when it tried to pass the truck tractor. However, he did not slow down enough and struck the back of the truck tractor, which came to a controlled stop following the crash.

Upon impact, the motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle, which came to a rest on the north shoulder of the roadway, according to FHP.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.

