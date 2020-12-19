FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Sarasota crash

A 45-year-old man died Friday evening following a crash in Venice Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man on the motorcycle was stopped at a red light at the intersection of southbound US 41 and Shamrock Road around 7:20 p.m. The woman driving the SUV was stopped on the inside lane of US 41 at the driveway intersection for Lowes Hardware Store, located at 1745 US 41, for a red traffic signal.

When the light turned green, the man on the motorcycle proceeded south on US 41 and the front of his motorcycle collided with the right rear of the woman’s SUV.

The crash is under investigation.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app