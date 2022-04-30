FHP: New Port Richey woman hits gas instead of break, crashes into neighbor’s home

article

A New Port Richey homeowner has quite a mess to clean up after a neighbor drove a pickup truck into their residence Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 2004 Chevy Avalanche was parked in the driveway of 6823 Willits Avenue around 9: 30 a.m. when the driver began to travel in reverse.

The 65-year-old woman at the wheel then hit the gas pedal instead of the break, traveled across the street, crashed into an unoccupied home at 6822 Willits Avenue and came to a final rest inside the structure, according to FHP.

Troopers say nobody was injured in the crash.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

