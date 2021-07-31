FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on US 301

A 30-year-old man from Zephyrhills was killed Friday night on US 301 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was walking westbound across the highway around 11:20 p.m., when he entered the path of an SUV driven by a 67-year-old Tampa man and was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

