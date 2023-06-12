FHP: Port Richey bicyclist dies after crash in Pasco County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a bicyclist died in Zephyrhills after a crash on Sunday night.

Officials say that a 50-year-old Port Richey man was biking north on Eiland Boulevard, south of Gold Links Boulevard, in the travel lane around 10:49 p.m.

A 29-year-old Zephyrhills woman was driving her Toyota Camry north on Eiland Boulevard when she collided with the bicyclist who was riding with no lights, according to FHP.

Investigators say there was also a 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the car.

Troopers say the woman and two kids did not have any injuries.

However, the man died at the scene of the crash according to investigators.