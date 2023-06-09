Truck flips over on I-75 after fatal Bradenton crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 31-year-old Tampa man died on Friday morning after his truck flipped over on I-75.

Officials say the man was driving his Ram work truck south in the outside lane, approaching Exit 220 for State Road 64 around 9:10 a.m.

READ: FHP: SUV and motorcycle collide in fatal Bradenton crash

A 56-year-old Bradenton woman was driving her Honda Civic in the exit ramp lane when the Tampa man unexpectedly tried to merge into the exit lane according to troopers.

FHP says the front of the truck hit the guardrail that separated the travel lanes and the off-ramp lanes.

Troopers say that the car flipped over on the roadway.

READ: Hillsborough deputies searching for drivers involved in deadly hit-and run crash on Big Bend Road

The Honda was hit with debris from the guardrail and ended up next to the barrier in the off-ramp travel lane facing south according to officials.

When Manatee County EMS arrived at the scene, they said that the truck driver was dead.

READ: Manatee County teacher hit and killed by car in St. Pete crosswalk: Police

The Bradenton woman did not have any injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol Homicide Unit is still investigating the fatal crash.