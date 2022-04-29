FHP: Ruskin woman seriously injured after hitting hog

A Ruskin woman was hospitalized early Friday morning after crashing into a hog, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was traveling west on Buckeye Road, west of Grass Farm Road in Palmetto around 3:45 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle.

After swerving off the street, she reentered the roadway and collided with a hog. Her SUV flipped over several times and came to a rest on the north shoulder ditch of Buckeye Road, according to FHP. Troopers say the woman was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the eastbound travel lane.

She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.