FHP: St. Pete man hit, killed by van in Lealman
LEALMAN, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man lost his life Wednesday morning after troopers say he stepped into the path of a van.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old man was driving the van south on 66th Street North, north of 56th Avenue North around 6:30 a.m.
At the same time, troopers say a 79-year-old man was walking westbound along the highway and stepped into the vehicle’s path.
The 79-year-old man died at the scene.
The driver of the van was not injured in the crash.