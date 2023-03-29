FHP: St. Pete man hit, killed by van in Lealman

article

A St. Petersburg man lost his life Wednesday morning after troopers say he stepped into the path of a van.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old man was driving the van south on 66th Street North, north of 56th Avenue North around 6:30 a.m.

At the same time, troopers say a 79-year-old man was walking westbound along the highway and stepped into the vehicle’s path.

The 79-year-old man died at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured in the crash.

