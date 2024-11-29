FHP stepping up patrols this Thanksgiving weekend

With heavy traffic expected on the highways through the holiday weekend, the Florida Highway Patrol says there will be an increased presence of troopers in hopes of keeping the roads safe.

FHP says it’s focusing on speeders, seat belt violations and anyone who's suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"We are definitely out there to do traffic enforcement," said Lt. Jim Beauford with FHP. "We are looking for hazardous moving violations, impaired drivers, distracted driving, anything that is going to lead to a crash. We are going to be out there enforcing those laws."

AAA expects travel numbers in Florida and around the country to break records during the Thanksgiving travel period, with nearly 72 million people nationwide traveling 50 miles or more by car.

If you're looking to avoid gridlock, AAA has suggestions for the best and worst times to be on the road.

Fri., Nov. 29

Best time: After 1 p.m.

Worst time: 7-10 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 30

Best time: Before 1 p.m.

Worst time: 4-8 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 1

Best time: Before 1 p.m.

Worst time: 1-6 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 2

Best time: Before 8 a.m.

Worst time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

