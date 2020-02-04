FHP: Tampa highest in hit-and-runs; drivers who flee would usually face simple citation

The Florida Highway Patrol says the number of hit-and-run crashes goes up statewide, year after year.

Drivers around Tampa Bay, however, are involved in hit-and-runs at an alarming rate, more than anywhere else in the.

In the last week, there have been four hit-and-run crashes in the Bay Area. The deadliest was in Palm Harbor Sunday when three family members were killed, and the suspects are still on the run.

“I can't imagine taking off and thinking somebody could be hurt. And being able to wipe that out of my mind? Can't do it. I've got to sleep at night,” said driver Martin Bennett, of Homosassa.

FHP shared how the Bay Area stacks up against the rest of the state. Troopers who cover the Tampa area say 3,165 hit-and-run crashes resulted in charges in 2019. That's 1,000 more than any other region.

FHP Trooper Kenn Watson specializes in those types of crashes. He told FOX 13 many people panic, but the decision to take off could turn an accident into a crime.

“As soon as you leave, you have committed a crime. If it's property damage, it's a misdemeanor. If you hurt somebody or if someone has died as a result of the crash, that's now a felony,” said Trooper Watson.

FHP adds, if a pedestrian is involved, in many cases, the pedestrian is at fault.

“We have serious crashes with pedestrians where drivers are not even charged because the pedestrian violated their right of way,” said Watson. “But in many of these cases, they choose to leave the scene because they are afraid.”

Regardless of fault, when drivers leave, the case automatically goes from a potential citation to criminal charges, three years of revoked license, and possibly four years in jail.

“You do not want to go the rest of your life looking over your shoulder for that state trooper, deputy sheriff or police officer who's going to be looking for you, and we never quit on these cases,” said Watson.

February is the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' Hit and Run Awareness Month. Troopers said the most important thing you can do is stay at the scene, help the injured, and call 911.