FHP trooper hit during I-275 crash, 3 seriously injured

A trooper was hit while helping with a major lane closure on I-275 on Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway patrol says the lane was closed for an active construction zone in the northbound lanes south of I-4 in Tampa around 4:43 a.m. Authorities say a driver in a Kia Forte drove over traffic cones, entered the work zone, and hit a digital arrow board before hitting a marked FHP vehicle.

The trooper, Kia driver, and his passenger were all injured, according to officials.

Officials say the 24-year-old Lakeland man who was driving and the 25-year-old Ocala woman who was the passenger were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The 28-year-old trooper who was hit is an Army veteran and has been with FHP for two years, according to authorities. Officials say he was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say the 24-year-old is suspected of being impaired while he was driving but has not been charged yet. According to troopers, he's receiving medical treatment while toxicology results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.

FHP says Florida law requires motorists to "Move Over" or vacate the lane closest to an emergency vehicle, sanitation vehicle, utility service vehicle, wrecker, road bridge maintenance, construction vehicle, or disabled motor vehicle when driving on an interstate highway.