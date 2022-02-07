FHP: Wesley Chapel driver killed in SR-54 crash was speeding

article

A driver traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and died after crashing his vehicle early Monday morning in Pasco County, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 36-year-old man from Wesley Chapel was heading west on State Road 54 near Livingston Road. Around 3:45 a.m., he crossed the center median and eastbound lanes before colliding with a utility pole.

Troopers said his vehicle caught fire and he passed away at the scene.

Investigators said it is unknown whether he was wearing a seatbelt. The driver was not publicly identified by FHP.