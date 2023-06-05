FHP: 3 taken to the hospital after wrong-way crash on I-75, DUI investigation underway

A wrong-way driver caused a crash on I-75 just south of 69th Street in Manatee County early Monday morning, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 23-year-old Palm Harbor man was driving a BMW sedan north in the southbound lanes of the major highway around 1:18 a.m.

READ: 'Endangerment to everyone': Troopers urge safe driving after major I-75 crashes over the weekend

According to officials, a 70-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a Chevrolet SUV south (the right way) with a 69-year-old woman when the 23-year-old crashed into the SUV.

Troopers say both drivers and the passenger suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say a DUI investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.