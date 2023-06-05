'Endangerment to everyone': Troopers urge safe driving after major I-75 crashes over the weekend

A trip along North or Southbound I-75 in Sarasota County can come with obstacles.

"There’s no question that speed can be an issue on Interstate 75," said Trooper Ken Watson.

I-75 has been the scene of several fatal crashes due to reckless driving.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Sunday, June 4 around 2:50 p.m a 19-year-old driver from Port Charlotte was heading South past River Road.

Troopers said the driver was speeding when he lost control of his car and went airborne.

"Based on the damage of this vehicle we know this driver was exceeding the speed limit, when you travel over 100 feet after leaving the roadway, obviously you are going into triple digits," said Trooper Watson.

The teenager died, and troopers said he sent a text message to his friend a minute prior to the crash.

Troopers warn against texting while driving to avoid fatal crashes.

"I know that you think if I send a text it’ll only take a few seconds, but if you’re traveling the speed limit, and you’re on the interstate, and you look down for a mere two seconds, you have traveled more than the length of a football field and you did so blind," said Trooper Watson.

The stretch of I-75 between Sarasota and Manatee counties has drivers on the defense.

"They are very bold, and they’ve got to be somewhere better than you at a faster speed than you, and they will get you out of the way. There’s a lot of bad drivers out there," said MJ Marshall.

On the same weekend, two suspected DUI wrong way drivers were arrested for accidents on I-75 they caused.

On Sunday, June 4 at 4:54 a.m., 21-year-old Angel Eduardo Martinez of Spring Hill was arrested after driving the wrong way on I-75 northbound near mile marker 208, North of Bee Ridge Road.

Troopers said Martinez hit a Semi Truck-Tanker Trailer and was arrested for driving under the influence.

On Monday, June 5 at 1:18 a.m., a 23-year-old man from Palm Harbor was arrested after driving the wrong way on southbound I-75 at Mile Marker 227 in Manatee County. Troopers say the 23-year-old hit an SUV.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to the hospital with injuries, and troopers said a DUI investigation is ongoing.

"It’s really heartbreaking that people want to get on young or old and drive like that. It’s an endangerment for everyone," said Carol Brinson of Parrish.

Trooper Watson said it’ll only stop, when drivers let up on the gas pedal.

"Traveling that quickly you are not only endangering your life, but the lives of everybody in and around you," said Trooper Watson.