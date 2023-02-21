Fight between two women in St. Pete leads to fatal stabbing, police say

article

One woman is dead and another is charged with murder following a fatal argument in St. Petersburg.

Investigators say they were called to 860 9th Avenue South around 6:40 p.m. on Monday for reports of a stabbing.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, two women got into a verbal argument, and Jasmine Sephus, 32, fatally stabbed 51-year-old Mary Colon-Wright.

Police say the two women knew each other, but did not reveal what led to the fight.

Sephus has been charged with second-degree murder.