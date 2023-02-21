Expand / Collapse search

Fight between two women in St. Pete leads to fatal stabbing, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
Jasmine Sephus mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One woman is dead and another is charged with murder following a fatal argument in St. Petersburg

Investigators say they were called to 860 9th Avenue South around 6:40 p.m. on Monday for reports of a stabbing. 

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, two women got into a verbal argument, and Jasmine Sephus, 32, fatally stabbed 51-year-old Mary Colon-Wright.

Police say the two women knew each other, but did not reveal what led to the fight. 

Sephus has been charged with second-degree murder. 