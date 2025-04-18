Argument leads to deadly shooting in Pasco County: PCSO
HUDSON, Fla. - An argument led to a deadly shooting in Pasco County on Friday afternoon, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies say that as the argument escalated, a man was shot and killed in the Beacon Woods area of Hudson.
It happened just before 2 p.m.
Deputies say the pair knew each other.
The shooter has been detained, according to PCSO deputies.
What we don't know:
The names of both people involved are unknown to FOX 13. Whether the suspect was booked into jail is also unknown, as is what led to the argument.
Deputies say this was an isolated incident, and more information will be provided as they continue investigating.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
