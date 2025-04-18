Argument leads to deadly shooting in Pasco County: PCSO

The Brief Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly Friday afternoon shooting. An argument led to the shooting, according to deputies. It happened in the Beacon Woods area of Hudson.



An argument led to a deadly shooting in Pasco County on Friday afternoon, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies say that as the argument escalated, a man was shot and killed in the Beacon Woods area of Hudson.

It happened just before 2 p.m.

Deputies say the pair knew each other.

READ: High school head football coach arrested for inappropriate behavior with students: PCSO

The shooter has been detained, according to PCSO deputies.

What we don't know:

The names of both people involved are unknown to FOX 13. Whether the suspect was booked into jail is also unknown, as is what led to the argument.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Deputies say this was an isolated incident, and more information will be provided as they continue investigating.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: